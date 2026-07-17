Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,679 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 67,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $564,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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