Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 704,023 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 704,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $487,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.16.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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