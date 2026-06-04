Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,383 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,046,996 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 95,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Williams Companies worth $483,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,073,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies’ FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.31 and Q2 2026 EPS to $0.49, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies’ FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.31 and Q2 2026 EPS to $0.49, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Broader midstream commentary points to stronger gas demand and LNG-related growth, which supports the long-term outlook for Williams Companies. Article Title

Broader midstream commentary points to stronger gas demand and LNG-related growth, which supports the long-term outlook for Williams Companies. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut several forward EPS estimates for Williams Companies, including FY2027 and FY2028, which may pressure valuation expectations.

US Capital Advisors cut several forward EPS estimates for Williams Companies, including FY2027 and FY2028, which may pressure valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that WMB is down since its last earnings report suggests investors remain focused on softer revenue trends and reduced confidence in the post-earnings outlook. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $547,807.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,938,231.45. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,762 shares of company stock worth $5,937,632. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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