Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 96,750 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 96,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $119,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.1%

DKS stock opened at $215.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $170.73 and a one year high of $237.75.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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