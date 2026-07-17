Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $446,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.51 and a 200-day moving average of $457.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing HCA’s recent underperformance may already reflect the biggest policy and margin concerns, and that the stock could be set up for a rebound if fundamentals stabilize.

Some analysts remain constructive, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing HCA’s recent underperformance may already reflect the biggest policy and margin concerns, and that the stock could be set up for a rebound if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on HCA Healthcare from $427 to $402 and kept an equal-weight rating, signaling a more cautious near-term view even though the new target still implies modest upside from current levels. Barclays Cuts HCA Price Target

Barclays lowered its price target on HCA Healthcare from $427 to $402 and kept an equal-weight rating, signaling a more cautious near-term view even though the new target still implies modest upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted that HCA’s stock still looks discounted relative to its long-term earnings power, but valuation arguments may be offset by growing concerns around reimbursement pressure and insurance coverage losses.

Several articles noted that HCA’s stock still looks discounted relative to its long-term earnings power, but valuation arguments may be offset by growing concerns around reimbursement pressure and insurance coverage losses. Negative Sentiment: HCA cut its 2026 earnings outlook after reporting that federal policy changes, a worsening payer mix, and more uninsured patients could reduce profits by roughly $1 billion, raising concerns about margin compression and slower growth. HCA Cuts 2026 Earnings Forecast

HCA cut its 2026 earnings outlook after reporting that federal policy changes, a worsening payer mix, and more uninsured patients could reduce profits by roughly $1 billion, raising concerns about margin compression and slower growth. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted a $400 million hit linked to policy changes and weaker earnings quality, since part of the quarterly beat was helped by a one-time Medicaid payment rather than underlying operating strength.

Reports also highlighted a $400 million hit linked to policy changes and weaker earnings quality, since part of the quarterly beat was helped by a one-time Medicaid payment rather than underlying operating strength. Negative Sentiment: Labor and contract issues at one HCA hospital added another headline risk, though this appears less material than the company’s earnings and policy-related pressures.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $413.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $486.14.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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