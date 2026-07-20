Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,897 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Twilio worth $127,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Twilio by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $207.54 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 324.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $216.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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