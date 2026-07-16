Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,394,921 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,107,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

TSM stock opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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