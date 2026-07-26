Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 71,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. UBS Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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