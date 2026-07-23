Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of SoFi Technologies worth $63,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Article Title

Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Article Title

Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Article Title

SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Article Title

Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Article Title

Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate comparison piece favored Dave over SoFi as the better fintech investment in 2026, reflecting ongoing competition and skepticism around SoFi’s relative growth case. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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