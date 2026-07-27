Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,159 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Visteon worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Visteon by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 3,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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More Visteon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visteon announced a $200 million accelerated share repurchase as part of its broader $800 million buyback authorization , which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Article Title

Visteon announced a as part of its broader , which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an outperform rating on Visteon and only slightly lowered its price target to $129 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Visteon and only slightly lowered its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also maintained an overweight rating and lowered its target to $134 , reinforcing a constructive long-term view despite recent volatility. Article Title

Wells Fargo also maintained an rating and lowered its target to , reinforcing a constructive long-term view despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Visteon’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations at $960 million, showing stable sales even as the auto industry remains challenging. Article Title

Visteon’s Q2 revenue came in roughly at $960 million, showing stable sales even as the auto industry remains challenging. Negative Sentiment: The company missed Q2 EPS estimates , reporting $1.91 per share versus the $2.21 consensus, and earnings fell from $2.39 a year ago, which may pressure sentiment. Article Title

The company , reporting $1.91 per share versus the $2.21 consensus, and earnings fell from $2.39 a year ago, which may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Visteon also issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion, which appears near or slightly below the market’s expectations and suggests limited near-term upside. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,463 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Wall Street Zen lowered Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. Visteon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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