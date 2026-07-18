Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,881 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 44,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Ross Stores worth $401,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,506,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $605,704,000 after buying an additional 426,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.48 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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