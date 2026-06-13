Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,087 shares of the bank's stock after selling 47,054 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNY. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 370,998 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,002 shares of the bank's stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,691.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 38,730 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,795 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BNY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.50 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $143.74 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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