Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 183,580 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,457 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 183,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $149,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wheaton Precious Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus estimate for the current full-year earnings remains at $4.73 per share, so the revisions are positive but still close to broader market expectations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WPM stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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