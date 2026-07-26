Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 24,850 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after buying an additional 140,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after buying an additional 372,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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