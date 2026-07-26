Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 59,525 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,575 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Jabil worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $7,061,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Jabil by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 191,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $312.28 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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