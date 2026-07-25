Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,635 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 325,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.52% of CAE worth $43,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. State of Wyoming grew its stake in CAE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,007 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

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CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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