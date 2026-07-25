Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Roivant Sciences worth $36,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $6,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,376.12. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock worth $62,649,633. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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