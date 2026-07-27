Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,645,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $296,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2,106.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,701 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 120,003 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 134.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $198.63 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.89%.

More Digital Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook.

Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand.

The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Article Title

TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Article Title

JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, the company’s reported EPS of $1.21 came in well below Wall Street expectations, so investors are balancing the earnings miss against the stronger operating trends.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here