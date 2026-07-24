Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 503,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $100,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GILD opened at $130.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners cut Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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