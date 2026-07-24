Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,052 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $96,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $281.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.57 and a 200-day moving average of $394.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Intuit Launches Business Credit Card That Brings Spend Management, Rewards, and Insights Together in QuickBooks

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed.

Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intuit Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results.

Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results. Negative Sentiment: A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Intuit Inc.

A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about generative AI disruption fears and a reported analyst downgrade added to investor caution around Intuit’s growth outlook and valuation. Generative AI Disruption Fears Hurt Intuit (INTU)

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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