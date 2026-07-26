Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in AECOM $ACM

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,872 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Up 4.5%

ACM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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