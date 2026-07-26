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Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia cut its Comcast stake by 42.5% in the first quarter, selling 442,896 shares and leaving it with 598,357 shares valued at about $17.18 million.
  • Comcast’s latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS of $1.04 and revenue of $29.94 billion, helped by record wireless additions and stronger studio performance.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 5.9%, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,357 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 442,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Comcast were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Comcast beat second-quarter estimates, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 and revenue of $29.94 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. The beat was supported by record wireless additions, stronger studio performance, and improving broadband trends. Comcast Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Peacock turned profitable for the first time, adding 2 million paid subscribers to reach 48 million, which is boosting sentiment around Comcast’s media and streaming turnaround. Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said broadband repositioning, wireless growth, and the planned NBCUniversal/Sky separation are progressing, while Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and a $31 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. CMCSA Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Broadband Pivot and Wireless Growth
  • Neutral Sentiment: Comcast declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, reinforcing its income profile, but this is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data was effectively flat at zero, so there is no clear short-squeeze or bearish positioning signal helping explain the move.
  • Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, domestic broadband customer losses continued and second-quarter profit was lower year over year, which keeps pressure on Comcast’s core connectivity business. Comcast Reports Lower Profit, Narrows Domestic Broadband Subscriber Losses
  • Negative Sentiment: Some investors were also disappointed that Comcast paused share repurchases while it prepares for the planned business separation, reducing a prior source of stock support. Comcast slips as broadband losses and buyback pause overshadow Q2 beat

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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