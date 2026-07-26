Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.49 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,761 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Veralto worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VLTO opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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