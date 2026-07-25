Bank of Nova Scotia Has $34.74 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,969 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 453,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 85.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here