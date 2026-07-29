Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.07 Million Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,976 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in International Paper were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.36.

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International Paper Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier acquired 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded International Paper (IP) from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target from $51 to $61. The firm cited an improving U.S. linerboard pricing cycle, which could support stronger margins and earnings. International Paper raised at JP Morgan on improving US linerboard pricing cycle

JPMorgan upgraded from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target from $51 to $61. The firm cited an improving U.S. linerboard pricing cycle, which could support stronger margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: The JPMorgan target implies substantial upside from recent trading levels and helped reinforce the view that a recovery in pricing could improve International Paper’s financial performance. Why is International Paper stock soaring today?

The JPMorgan target implies substantial upside from recent trading levels and helped reinforce the view that a recovery in pricing could improve International Paper’s financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.34 from $1.32 and increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.75 from $0.69. These revisions suggest some improvement in expected near-term profitability, although Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.34 from $1.32 and increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.75 from $0.69. These revisions suggest some improvement in expected near-term profitability, although Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made mixed changes to its 2027 outlook, raising Q1 EPS to $0.58 from $0.56 while trimming Q2 EPS to $0.66 from $0.67 and Q3 EPS to $0.71 from $0.72. The overall full-year consensus remains $1.39 per share.

Zacks made mixed changes to its 2027 outlook, raising Q1 EPS to $0.58 from $0.56 while trimming Q2 EPS to $0.66 from $0.67 and Q3 EPS to $0.71 from $0.72. The overall full-year consensus remains $1.39 per share. Neutral Sentiment: International Paper’s CEO is scheduled to speak at the Jefferies 2026 Industrials Conference on September 10. The event could provide updates on strategy, demand and pricing, but no new company guidance was announced.

International Paper’s CEO is scheduled to speak at the Jefferies 2026 Industrials Conference on September 10. The event could provide updates on strategy, demand and pricing, but no new company guidance was announced. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—16,246 contracts, roughly 341% above typical volume—signals increased hedging or bearish speculation. Options activity does not necessarily indicate that the underlying business outlook has deteriorated.

Unusually heavy put-option activity—16,246 contracts, roughly 341% above typical volume—signals increased hedging or bearish speculation. Options activity does not necessarily indicate that the underlying business outlook has deteriorated. Negative Sentiment: International Paper is approaching Q2 earnings with expectations for lower revenue and a projected loss, reflecting maintenance costs and pricing changes. Its prior quarter also missed both EPS and revenue estimates, adding execution risk ahead of the results.

International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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