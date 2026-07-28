Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,664,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $448,265,000 after buying an additional 156,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,615,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.83.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

TDY stock opened at $652.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $483.02 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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