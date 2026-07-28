Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.77 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,730,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $320,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 3.3%

NRG Energy stock opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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