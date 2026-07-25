Bank of Nova Scotia Has $49.86 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,694 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 84,691 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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