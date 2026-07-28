Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 436.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Revvity worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 5,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.92.

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Revvity Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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