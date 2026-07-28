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Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.34 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 473,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 4.2%

CF Industries stock opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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