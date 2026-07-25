Bank of Nova Scotia Has $60.17 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 558,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 166,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,034,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 100,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $320,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average is $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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