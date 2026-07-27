Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $367.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $564.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here