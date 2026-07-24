Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,202 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,304,252 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $95,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $307.60.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,999.75. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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