Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 20,189 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $750,603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $152.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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