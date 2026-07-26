Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 54,069 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,842 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 101,066 shares of the company's stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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