Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,880 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,698 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 81,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $133.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:DECK opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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