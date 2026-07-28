Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 931,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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