Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,247,979 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,247,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.85% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $73,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,083,750.72. This trade represents a 97.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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