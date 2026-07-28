Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,818 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,854 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE EW opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here