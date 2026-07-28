Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,896 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in STERIS were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,286,535 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,614,840 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,169,957,000 after buying an additional 260,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,620 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $637,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,249,511 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,234 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $411,522,000 after acquiring an additional 440,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $218.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.14 and a 1-year high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.STERIS's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,347.64. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $296,968.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,003.52. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $1,554,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STE

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

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