Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 31,908 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,183 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 31,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in eBay were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research cut their price target on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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