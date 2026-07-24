Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 359,789 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 359,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $175,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $191.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $199.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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