Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 49,842 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,180 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 49,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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