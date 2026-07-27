Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,012 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $205.38 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $200.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

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Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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