Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,212 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Prologis were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $319,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,233,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,700.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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