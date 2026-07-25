Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 753,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $51,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 207.3% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $261.71 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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