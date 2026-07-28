Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in NVR were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,318.46 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6,382.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,776.78. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $108.54 earnings per share. NVR's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 target price on NVR in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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