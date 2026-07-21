BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of BankUnited worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,792,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,568,000 after buying an additional 2,598,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $140,654,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $73,655,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at $690,791.19. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,232.34. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited's payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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