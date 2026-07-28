Banner Corporation $BANR Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Free Report) by 400.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banner by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Banner Stock Down 0.1%

BANR opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. Banner Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Banner's payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

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