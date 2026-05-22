Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,401 Shares of onsemi $ON

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in onsemi were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 187.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $109.61 on Friday. onsemi has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $119.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Navitas vs onsemi: Which Stock Wins the AI Power Infrastructure Race?

Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage says ON is gaining ground in China’s EV market, where its silicon-carbide products are being used in more vehicles and future EV platforms, supporting long-term growth expectations. ON Gains Ground in China EV Market: What Does it Mean for Investors?

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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